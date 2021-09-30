Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Co. Accused Of Firing Atty Who Rejected CEO's Advances

By Madison Arnold · September 30, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is alleging the CEO of a government contractor asked an attorney he employed to have an affair and retaliated by firing her when she spurned...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest in-house counsel trends in Lexis

Discover

Documents

promo The 2021 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. ACC Report Shows Jump In Counsel Pay In 2021 Vs. 2020In-House
  2. General Counsel Offer Top Tips For New GCs In First 90 DaysIn-House
  3. Ford Taps Latham & Watkins Partner For Top Attorney SpotIn-House

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact