Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Judiciary Invites Probes Of Websites For Vulnerabilities

By Ryan Boysen · October 14, 2021, 4:16 PM EDT

The U.S. federal courts system has declared open season on its own websites, rolling out a new policy that allows cybersecurity researchers to test for vulnerabilities to strengthen defenses against malicious...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest court developments in Lexis

Discover

promo The Law360 Pulse Merger Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Meet The Judge Who Sided With NY Nurses On Vax ExemptionCourts
  2. Judicial Nominees Confirmed In Del., Including In ChanceryCourts
  3. Mutual Funds Could Salve Fed. Judiciary's Conflict HeadachesCourts

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact