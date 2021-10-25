Ballard Spahr's Melissa Prince On Client Value, Innovation

Melissa Prince has served as Ballard Spahr LLP's chief client value and innovation officer since 2018, focusing on several areas related to understanding how clients operate their businesses and assisting them...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now