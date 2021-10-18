Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Stites & Harbison Adds Ex-Chartwell Law Atty

By Emily Sides · October 18, 2021, 4:32 PM EDT

Stites & Harbison PLLC said a former Chartwell Law partner in Atlanta has joined its torts and insurance practice and business litigation team to advise clients while based in Georgia and Nashville,...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Georgia legal trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The Law360 Pulse Merger Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Swift Currie Scoops Up 7 Attorneys For Atlanta OfficeGeorgia Pulse
  2. Ogletree Deakins Adds Ex-FordHarrison COO As Talent Chief Georgia Pulse
  3. How Racist Tropes Affect Legal DEI EffortsGeorgia Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact