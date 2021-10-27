Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Most Judges Back Term Limits For High Court, Survey Says

By Andrew Strickler · October 27, 2021, 4:09 PM EDT

More than half of judges support term limits for justices on the nation's top court, according to a survey published this month by the National Judicial College.

In an "informal" survey...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest New York legal trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The Law360 Pulse Merger Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Phillips Nizer Adds Family Law Partner In NJ, NYNew York Pulse
  2. How Your Summer Associate Events Can Convey InclusivityNew York Pulse
  3. Simpson Thacher Taps 6 Seasoned Partners To Lead PracticesNew York Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact