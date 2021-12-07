Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Senate Confirms 5 US Attorney Nominees

By James Arkin · December 7, 2021, 8:19 PM EST

The Senate confirmed five U.S. attorney nominees on Tuesday, after Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., dropped his objection following an exchange on the Senate floor with Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the Judiciary...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest New Jersey legal trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The Law360 Pulse Merger Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. 3rd Circ. Chief's Retirement Opens Vacancy For BidenNew Jersey Pulse
  2. NJ Atty Disbarred After Pleading Guilty To Records TamperingNew Jersey Pulse
  3. DeCotiis FitzPatrick Absorbs Most Of Kaufman SemeraroNew Jersey Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

NEW Social Impact Leaders Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact