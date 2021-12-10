Are Metaverse Law Offices The Future? This Firm Thinks So

New Jersey-based firm Grungo Colarulo LLC this month opened an office in the metaverse, becoming what it believes is the first personal injury firm to set up shop in the virtual...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now