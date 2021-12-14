Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2021 Saw Talent Wars, Ethics Rule Changes For Fla. Attys

By Madison Arnold · December 14, 2021, 3:56 PM EST

The Florida legal community saw plenty of challenges and changes in 2021 as firms juggled booming business with the fight to recruit and hold onto talented attorneys amid the upheaval of...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Florida legal trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The Law360 Pulse Merger Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. The 2021 Law360 Pulse Prestige LeadersFlorida Pulse
  2. Prestige Leaders: A Look At Our New Law Firm RankingFlorida Pulse
  3. Prestige Leaders: Sizing Up Firms By Revenue Florida Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

NEW Social Impact Leaders Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact