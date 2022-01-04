Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Managing Partners Have High Expectations For 2022

By Jessica Corso · January 4, 2022, 12:02 PM EST

New offices, an uptick in trial work and the continued competition for talent could all be in store for the Texas legal industry in 2022, according to a trio of law...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Texas legal trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The Law360 Pulse Merger Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Texas Managing Partners Have High Expectations For 2022Texas Pulse
  2. Bar Exam Changes, Austin Growth Marked Texas Attys' 2021Texas Pulse
  3. Web Donations Help Jan. 6 Suspects Tap Private Legal MuscleTexas Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders NEWPrestige Leaders Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact