Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Quinn Emanuel Grows Atlanta Office With Duane Morris IP Pro

By Emily Sides · January 12, 2022, 3:51 PM EST

Business litigation firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP has added a second partner in its Atlanta office, bringing on a former Duane Morris LLP financial technology group co-leader to guide...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Georgia legal trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The Law360 Pulse Merger Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Atlanta Lateral Market Stays Hot As Firms Pay Up For TalentGeorgia Pulse
  2. Malpractice Suit Against Proskauer Too Late, Ga. Court SaysGeorgia Pulse
  3. Ga. Managing Partners Predict Bullish 2022Georgia Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders NEWPrestige Leaders Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact