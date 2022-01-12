Norton Rose Promotes 54-Atty Partner Class

Norton Rose Fulbright promoted 54 lawyers across its international offices, the firm announced Tuesday.
In offices spanning six different countries, the firm promoted 53 lawyers to partnership and one lawyer in...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now