Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NY AG Agrees To Delay Trump Depositions In Business Probe

By Hailey Konnath · March 3, 2022, 10:37 PM EST

New York Attorney General Letitia James has agreed to give former President Donald Trump and two of his children extra time to provide testimony in her office's investigation into his business...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest court developments in Lexis

Discover

Documents

promo The Law360 Pulse Merger Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Dueling Video Testimony Rulings May Put Issue At High CourtCourts
  2. Supreme Court Allows Kentucky AG To Defend Abortion LawCourts
  3. Gilstrap Holds Top Spot For Pandemic-Era Jury Patent TrialsCourts

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders NEWPulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact