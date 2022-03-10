Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SBSB Law And Eastham Merge, Create 110-Atty Firm

By Emma Cueto · March 10, 2022, 4:14 PM EST

Seven-year-old Schouest Bamdas Soshea & BenMaier PLLC has merged with established Houston maritime boutique Eastham Watson Dale & Forney to create a firm with about 110 attorneys named SBSB Eastham, the firms announced Thursday....

