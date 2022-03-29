Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Elliott Greenleaf Attys Want Firm To Fund Their Defense

By Matthew Santoni · March 29, 2022, 6:03 PM EDT

Two former Elliott Greenleaf PC attorneys claim their contract with the firm requires it to advance their legal fees for defending themselves — even if it was the firm suing them...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest mid-law trends in Lexis

Discover

Documents

promo The 2022 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. FordHarrison Promotes Three Attys To Partners Across USMid-Law
  2. Law360 Pulse's Spotlight On Mid-Law WorkMid-Law
  3. Burns White Opens First Florida OfficeMid-Law

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders NEWPulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact