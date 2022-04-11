6 Firms Assist As Datto Goes Private In $6.2B Deal

Private equity-backed Kaseya will buy fellow cloud-based software company Datto, which provides cybersecurity and data backup services to small- and medium-sized businesses, in a deal that's valued at $6.2 billion and...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now