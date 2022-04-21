Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

ArentFox Schiff Largely Keeps $870K Fee Award In Patent Suit

By Bill Wichert · April 21, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT

A more than $870,000 fee award for ArentFox Schiff LLP in patent litigation has largely remained unchanged even though a New Jersey federal judge rejected its bid to use rates from...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest New Jersey legal trends in Lexis

Discover

Documents

promo The 2022 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. NJ Judge Faces Ethics Charges For Admitting Legal IgnoranceNew Jersey Pulse
  2. Quest Diagnostics GC And Bressler Amery Atty Face DQ BidNew Jersey Pulse
  3. AY Strauss Adds New Franchise Group ChairNew Jersey Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders NEWPulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact