Snapshot: The Legal Fight To Hike NY Assigned Counsel Pay

Ten New York bar associations are suing the city and state of New York to give assigned counsel for indigent defendants their first pay raise in 18 years, represented by three...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now