Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

How Imposter Syndrome Is Holding Today's Young Attys Back

By Aebra Coe · May 2, 2022, 11:53 AM EDT

The isolation of the pandemic may have worsened a common affliction for young lawyers: imposter syndrome. And experts say this could be holding those attorneys back from reaching their full potential....

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest legal industry trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The 2022 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Jeans And Pingpong: BigLaw Lures Attys Back To The OfficeModern Lawyer
  2. As Firms Reopen, A Generation Gap Around Offices EmergesModern Lawyer
  3. How Your Summer Associate Events Can Convey InclusivityModern Lawyer

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders NEWPulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact