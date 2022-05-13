Ex-Jones Day Lawyers Can't Fix Complaint Thrice, Court Says

Two married former Jones Day associates who are suing the firm over its parental leave policy can't change their charges against their former employer because of the amount of time that...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now