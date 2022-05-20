MyPillow CEO Sanctioned For Claims In Voting Machines Case

A D.C. federal judge has sanctioned MyPillow founder Mike Lindell and dismissed his claims against Dominion and Smartmatic, the voting technology companies who are suing Lindell for defamation after he said...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now