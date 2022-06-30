Rising Star: Latham's Alison Haggerty

Latham & Watkins LLP capital markets partner Alison Haggerty has steered some of the most intriguing and largest initial public offerings over the last few years, including Rivian Automotive's $11.9 billion...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now