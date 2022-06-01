Bribery, Extortion Cost Ex-Fla. State Atty His License

A former Florida state attorney awaiting sentencing for bribery and extortion charges has lost his law license, the Florida Bar announced Tuesday.
Jeffrey Siegmeister of Live Oak, Florida, agreed to surrender...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now