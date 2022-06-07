Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Nutter Opens NY Office With Experienced Litigator

By Emma Cueto · June 7, 2022, 3:49 PM EDT

Boston-based law firm Nutter McClennen & Fish LLP has opened an outpost in New York City with the addition of a litigator from Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC....

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest mid-law trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The 2022 Summer Associates Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Herrick Feinstein Adds Talent Acquisition DirectorMid-Law
  2. Atlanta-Based Taylor English To Launch New Office In MiamiMid-Law
  3. Law360 Pulse's Spotlight On Mid-Law WorkMid-Law

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders NEWPulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact