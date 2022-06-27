Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trump Adviser Eastman Says Feds Seized His IPhone

By Lauren Berg · June 27, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT

Former Donald Trump legal adviser John Eastman, who is embroiled in a House select committee's investigation of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, said in a Monday lawsuit that...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest legal industry trends in Lexis

Discover

Documents

logo The 2022 Law360 400

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. BigLaw Vs. Mid-Law Summer Programs: The Pros And ConsDC Pulse
  2. High Court Backs Praying Coach In Religious Rights BattleDC Pulse
  3. MoFo Elects Corporate Leader As New Firm ChairDC Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights NEWLegal Tech

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact