Reed Smith Snags 2 Paul Hastings Real Estate Attys

Reed Smith LLP picked up two real estate attorneys from Paul Hastings LLP in Southern California, the firm announced Monday.
John Simonis, former office chair and partner in Paul Hastings' real...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now