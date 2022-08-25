Miller Canfield Elects New Chair Of Managing Directors

Miller Canfield PLC has named longtime attorney Danielle Mason Anderson as its new chair of managing directors following her predecessor's recent decision to step down from the role.
The firm said...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now