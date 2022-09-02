Medical Transport Co. Promotes Atty To Be 1st CLO

MTM, a Missouri-based company providing health care services in 31 states, on Thursday promoted associate general counsel Thomas Wiese to become its first chief legal officer.
Wiese told Law360 Pulse on...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now