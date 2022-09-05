Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge OKs Mar-a-Lago Special Master, Pauses DOJ Review

By Carolina Bolado · September 5, 2022, 3:03 PM EDT

A Florida federal judge said Monday she will appoint a special master to screen the documents seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate for attorney-client and executive...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest court developments in Lexis

Discover

Documents

promo How Firms Stack Up On Gender Equity

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Australia GC Despairs For Judicial Diversity In His CountryCourts
  2. The Coordinated Effort Behind Opioid Defeat Of WalgreensCourts
  3. 4 Crucial Cases In New SDNY Bankruptcy Judge Jones' CareerCourts

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard NEWGlass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law NEWLegal Tech Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact