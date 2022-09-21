Watchdog Asks State Bars To Investigate 15 'Big Lie' AGs

Legal watchdog group The 65 Project filed complaints against 15 state attorneys general on Wednesday for their past or continued involvement in amplifying former President Donald Trump's false accusations of fraud...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now