Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NJ Attys OK To Use Pot, Enter Cannabis Industry, Panel Says

By Emily Lever · September 27, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT

New Jersey lawyers can consume cannabis and participate in the legal cannabis trade without fear of a professional ethics inquiry, an advisory committee for the Supreme Court of New Jersey ruled...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest court developments in Lexis

Discover

Documents

pulse home promo The 2022 Summer Associates Survey: Part 2

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. 'Inventing Anna' Faux Socialite At Odds With Her Ex-AttorneyCourts
  2. Four Years Later, Kavanaugh Probe Still Raising QuestionsCourts
  3. Meet The Attys Repping Travis Scott In Astroworld LitigationCourts

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars NEWSummer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact