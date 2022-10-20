Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Restaurant Attys Get $13.3M In Fees For Smithfield Pork Deal

By Joyce Hanson · October 20, 2022, 9:44 PM EDT

A Minnesota federal judge has approved more than $13 million in attorney fees for lawyers representing restaurants in their $42 million settlement with Smithfield Foods in multidistrict litigation over an alleged...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest litigation developments in Lexis

Discover

Documents

promo navy Average Partner Pay Surpasses $1M, But Not All Are Happy

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Boutique Firm Sprouts Roots In Delaware's Busy Legal MarketDaily Litigation
  2. Saul Ewing's Baltimore Leader Jumps To Mintz In DC Daily Litigation
  3. Construction Specialist Joins Steptoe & Johnson In PittsburghDaily Litigation

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars Summer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact