Sotera Health Hires Longtime GE Attorney As General Counsel

On the back of a recent lawsuit wave and a $363 million jury award over Illinois pollution, Sotera Health Co. announced Wednesday that it had hired longtime General Electric attorney Alex...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now