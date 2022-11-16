UK, French Firms Launch EU Patent Court Litigation Alliance

European intellectual property firm EIP and French IP firm Amar Goussu Staub have formed an alliance to handle litigation before the international Unified Patent Court, which is set to open its...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now