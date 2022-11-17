Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Revenue And Expenses Pointing Up At Fla. Firms In 2022

By Madison Arnold · November 17, 2022, 4:26 PM EST

Revenue at Florida law firms through the first nine months of 2022 grew by 10.7% from this time last year, tracking much higher than the country as a whole at 4.6%,...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Florida legal trends in Lexis

Discover

promo navy Average Partner Pay Surpasses $1M, But Not All Are Happy

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Wiggin And Dana Debuts Brand For Startup, VC ClientsFlorida Pulse
  2. Revenue And Expenses Pointing Up At Fla. Firms In 2022Florida Pulse
  3. Kelley Kronenberg Real Estate Atty Joins Taylor English In Fla.Florida Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars Summer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech NEWSmall Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact