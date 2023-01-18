IP Group Of The Year: Erise

Erise IP's intellectual property group secured several consecutive victories in the Eastern District of Texas this past year, successfully defending major companies like Sony and NetScout Systems against millions in potential damages and...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now