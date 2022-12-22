Ga. Atty Task Force Recommends Shorter Pathway To Practice

Georgia law students should be allowed to sit for the bar exam before graduation, and prospective lawyers should be able to practice under supervision pending their bar exam results, the Peach...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now