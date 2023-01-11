Senators' Sullivan & Cromwell Qualms Won't Sway FTX Judge

FTX's bankruptcy judge on Wednesday brushed off four U.S. senators' concerns about the ties between law firm Sullivan & Cromwell and the defunct cryptocurrency exchange, saying he won't take "inappropriate ex...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now