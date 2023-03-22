Stanford Law Mandates Free Speech Lessons After Protests

After protesters interrupted a conservative federal appellate judge's speech earlier this month, Stanford Law School will now require all students to attend educational programming on freedom of speech, the school told...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now