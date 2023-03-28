Mich. Bar Gives Guidance On Atty Withdrawal, Client Disability

The bar provided direction to judges about when to ask for more information on an attorney's motion to withdraw, in an informal opinion published on its site this week, saying a request seeking the details behind a withdrawal should be "exceptional, rather than normal practice" and should be narrowly tailored to the information needed to decide the motion to withdraw.
"Discretion is the rule to be followed" in motions to withdraw, the bar said, noting the potential for privileged information to be exposed and for a client to be disadvantaged in the proceeding if the attorney's reason for withdrawal reveals unethical or unseemly behavior on the part of the client.
Ordinarily, there should be no need for a judge to inquire beyond the general reason for withdrawal, such as a statement from the attorney that "professional considerations require termination of the representation" or that there has been a "breakdown in the lawyer-client relationship."
In extraordinary situations such as a contested withdrawal or a withdrawal late in a proceeding, the court may need more information to decide whether the withdrawal will harm the client's interests or unfairly prejudice a party, and in those cases, the bar said, the judge may ask for more information but should avoid asking for information that is protected by attorney-client privilege.
Attorneys, if asked to reveal privileged information, can respond by telling the judge they cannot provide the information because it is protected by attorney-client privilege under Michigan Rules of Professional Conduct 1.6, at which point the judge should "consider whether it is necessary" to order the attorney to disclose privileged information, the bar said.
Judges should "proceed cautiously" in asking attorneys to divulge privileged information about their relationship with a client, the bar said.
"Depending on the circumstances, the court may inquire whether the lawyer has made reasonable efforts to reconcile with the client and whether the client has been given fair warning that the lawyer intends to withdraw. On the other hand, it would not be prudent to order the attorney to provide details of the client's recalcitrance, as disclosure of such information could have an adverse effect on the lawyer's client's case by portraying the client in a negative light," the opinion said.
The opinion clarified that only judges may question an attorney about a motion to withdraw, not opposing counsel.
The bar also issued an informal opinion advising lawyers on how to ethically represent a client who has diminished mental capacity.
Communication with the client is key, the bar said, and the lawyer should attempt to maintain a normal attorney-client relationship as much as possible when representing a client with a mental disability.
When a client has a diagnosed mental disability that is affecting decision-making capability, a lawyer can take certain "protective actions," such as the appointment of a legal guardian.
But the bar cautioned that in general lawyers should "take the least intrusive steps necessary to protect the client's interest" and should always communicate concerns and options with the client before taking such steps.
Even if a legal representative is appointed to make decisions on a client's behalf, the attorney should not disregard the client's input, the bar said, noting that mental incapacity is a matter of degrees and many clients can, despite diminished capacity, understand their proceedings and offer their thoughts.
An undiagnosed client showing signs of mental incapacity may pose difficult questions for a lawyer concerned about their decision-making ability, because attorney-client privilege rules prohibit attorneys from disclosing observations about a client learned in the course of legal representation without the client's consent, the bar noted.
The opinion advised communicating any concerns about diminished decision-making ability with the client and asking the client to submit to a medical professional's evaluation.
If the client refuses evaluation, the lawyer should continue to represent the client as best as they can, unless the client's apparent condition is harming the lawyer's ability to represent them, the bar said. For example, if the client refuses to communicate or becomes hostile toward the lawyer, the lawyer may have to withdraw from the matter as "a last resort," the bar said.
