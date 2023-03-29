Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Israeli Law Firm Asks DC Circ. To Revive GILTI Suit

By Gianna Ferrarin · March 29, 2023, 5:25 PM EDT

An Israeli law firm and its sole shareholder sought to revive their challenge to the global intangible low-taxed income regulations in the D.C. Circuit on Wednesday, arguing that a lower court...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest legal industry trends in Lexis

Discover

Documents

layoff tracker promo Tracking Law Firm Layoffs In 2023

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. WilmerHale Hires Cozen Attorney To Co-Chair AG Practice DC Pulse
  2. Nardello & Co. Adds Latin American Public Policy VetDC Pulse
  3. Meet Akin: Akin Gump Rebrands And Unveils New WebsiteDC Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars Summer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech Small Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact