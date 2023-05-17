Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trump Atty Quits Legal Team Battling DOJ Investigations

By Frank G. Runyeon · May 17, 2023, 4:51 PM EDT

Timothy C. Parlatore, an attorney who defended former President Donald Trump in two ongoing federal investigations led by U.S. special counsel Jack Smith, confirmed Wednesday that he was leaving the Trump...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Georgia legal trends in Lexis

Discover

Law360 Pulse Lawyer Satisfaction Survey promo The 2023 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Paying It Forward: Why Shipt's CLO Gives Flexibility To OthersGeorgia Pulse
  2. MiMedx GC's Comp Inched Up To $1.7M Last YearGeorgia Pulse
  3. Georgia Bar Exam February Pass Rate Slides Below 50%Georgia Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars Summer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech Small Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact