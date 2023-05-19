DeSantis Wants Chief Judge DQ'd In Fight With Disney

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday asked Chief U.S. District Judge Mark E. Walker to disqualify himself from overseeing the Walt Disney Co.'s suit challenging the state's takeover of the entertainment...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now