Akerman Elevates Real Estate, Enviro Pro As Atlanta Leader

Akerman LLP has named a longtime environmental and real estate law partner to lead the firm's Atlanta office, which has grown from three attorneys in 2018 to more than 24 lawyers....
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now