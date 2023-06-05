Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Barber Ranen Leaders Resign Over Racist, Sexist Emails

By Xiumei Dong · June 5, 2023, 5:00 PM EDT

The two name partners of Barber Ranen, who spearheaded a massive exodus from Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP last month, reportedly resigned on Monday after a series of emails that...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest legal industry trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The 2023 Summer Associates Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Barber Ranen Leaders Resign Over Racist, Sexist EmailsModern Lawyer
  2. Looming Retirement Wave Puts Succession On Front BurnerModern Lawyer
  3. Clifford Chance Unveils 3rd US Shop In Houston With 10 AttysModern Lawyer

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars NEWSummer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech Small Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact