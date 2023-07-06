Rising Star: Sidley's Kate Lashley

Kate Lashley of Sidley Austin LLP focuses on advising derivatives market participants on compliance issues related to the Commodity Exchange Act and has served as derivatives counsel for GE Capital for...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now