Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Georgia Public Defender Council Hit With Open Records Suit

By Kelcey Caulder · June 6, 2023, 3:43 PM EDT

The Georgia Public Defender Council has repeatedly failed to comply with the state's Open Records Act, undermining efforts to advocate for hundreds of Georgians who have been left "languishing in jails...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Georgia legal trends in Lexis

Discover

Documents

promo The 2023 Summer Associates Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Atlanta Bar Elects Nelson Mullins Atty As First AAPI PrezGeorgia Pulse
  2. Looming Retirement Wave Puts Succession On Front BurnerGeorgia Pulse
  3. 'Inclusive' Change Eyed For Pre-Graduation Bar Exam In Ga.Georgia Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars NEWSummer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech Small Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact