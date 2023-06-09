Hodgson Adds Ex-Barclay Tax Pro To Energy Team

Hodgson Russ LLP announced that a former Barclay Damon partner experienced in advising energy clients on property tax matters will join the firm's environment and energy practice in Rochester, New York. ...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now