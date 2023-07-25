The 2023 Diversity Snapshot

(iStock.com/PeopleImages)

Law360 Pulse's Diversity Snapshot reveals that firms are making headway in their efforts to diversify their ranks, though progress remains slow.When it comes to minority representation, the population of associates at law firms is starting to more closely resemble the pool of attorneys coming out of law school. But in the partner ranks, the proportion of minority attorneys remains comparatively small.This year's Diversity Snapshot includes interviews with some general counsel on their expectations of diversity at firms, as well as a look back through some of the more successful initiatives firms have devised to bolster their ranks with attorneys from underrepresented groups.

Law360's Diversity Snapshot: How Firms Stack Up

Law360's Diversity Snapshot: Representation In The Ranks

Law360's Diversity Snapshot: What You Need To Know

