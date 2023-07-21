Law Firms' DEI Programs Not Flouting Law, Experts Say

Most law firms need not worry about Republican Sen. Tom Cotton's claim earlier this week that their diversity, equity and inclusion programs may have run afoul of federal law in the...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now