Wigdor Condemns Quinn Partner As 'Bought' By Leon Black

New York employment boutique Wigdor LLP brought its long-running dispute with Leon Black, the billionaire ex-CEO of Apollo Global Management, to social media this week, accusing Black's counsel at Quinn Emanuel...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now